MONROE, La. (AP) — The Miss Louisiana Pageant is returning to Monroe after taking the year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is being held this weekend at the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre. It will be the 57th annual competition.
The Miss Louisiana Organization this week introduced the 30 candidates vying for the title at a news conference in the theater’s lobby.
Courtney Hammons, a native of Choudrant and Louisiana Tech University graduate student, currently holds the title of Miss Louisiana.
You can watch the pageant live Saturday, June 19, starting at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.