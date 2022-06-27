MAUREPAS, La. - A man was found dead and two more are unaccounted for amid a search for missing boaters in Lake Maurepas.
Late Monday morning, officials with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of one of those boaters, a 48-year-old man, was recovered. Crews continue to search the lake for the other two boaters, said to an 18-year-old and 20-year-old, into Monday afternoon.
Reports said it appeared the men may have jumped into the water around 4 p.m. Sunday, but they never resurfaced.
Crews from Livingston and Ascension parishes are also on the lake looking for the missing boaters.
First responders are asking for other boaters to give emergency response vehicles the space they need to search the area and asked they avoid the Blind River mouth and lake.