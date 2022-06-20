Everette Jackson

Everette Jackson

EUNICE, La. - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. 

According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
11
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments