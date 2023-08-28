BATON ROUGE, La. – The deadline to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they move to the state’s Unclaimed Property fund is Monday.
In July, the Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to more than 15,000 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $8 million remains unclaimed.
Taxpayers who received one of the letters can claim their refunds by one of two methods:
- Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/UnclaimedRefund and provide the requested information; OR
- Complete and return to LDR the voucher attached to the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated July 19, 2023
The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.
Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.