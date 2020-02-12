fatal crash generic

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Natchitoches Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to Louisiana Highway 6, east of Louisiana Highway 117, about 5 p.m.

According to the initial report by Louisiana State Police, a Mercedes-Benz, driven by Robert L. Lowery Jr., 78, and a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Tanner Hale Thompson, 18, of Marthaville, were headed west on Louisiana Highway 6. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Lowery attempted to make a u-turn in the middle of the roadway. As he started turning, the Chevy hit his vehicle.

Lowery was rushed to a local hospital where he died. Thompson was seriously injured in the crash.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.  The crash remains under investigation.

