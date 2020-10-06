SHREVEPORT, La-- October 4th-10th marks National Fire Prevention Week.
The highlight this year is " Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen."
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) f reported home fires started in the kitchen. Statistics from investigations conducted by the State Fire Marshal's Office over the past few years have also shown coking to be one of the leading causes of fire deaths in Louisiana.
Some safety tips are as follows:
- Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
The last piece of protection is to make sure you have smoke alarms and a carbon monoxide detector installed in the home. If you can't afford them, you may qualify for a free installation.