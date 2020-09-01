NATCHITOCHES, La. — Cane River Creole National Historical Park staff worked over the weekend to clean and stabilize the park grounds after Hurricane Laura caused minimal to moderate damage throughout the park last Thursday.
Initial clean-up efforts included moving downed limbs and debris to a consolidated area and pumping water out from the wood screw press located at the Magnolia Plantation.
“Overall, there was very little damage to our facilities. Most of the clean-up, and where we will need additional support, lies in removing the large downed and remaining hazard trees,” said Cane River Creole National Historical Park Superintendent Carrie Mardorf. “Overall, we were incredibly lucky to have all of our historic buildings survive the storm relatively unscathed. Our hearts go out to our partners and neighbors in the community who weren’t so fortunate.”
The power remains out at both the Oakland and Magnolia Plantations but has been restored to the Headquarters and Curation facility. Clean-up activities may be hampered until power is restored and crews arrive with additional fuel.
Additional support is needed to assist with the significant amount of downed and hazard trees.
The National Park Service Arborist Incident Response team is expected to arrive on Wednesday. The 5-person crew brings sawyers to cut up the larger downed trees and limbs, a chipper for the smaller limbs and branches, trucks for hauling waste, climbers and a bucket truck to better prune the damaged trees and prolong tree life. The team will also address the damage to the historic trees.
