MONROE, La. - A new Miss Louisiana was crowned Tuesday afternoon during a ceremony in Monroe.
Courtney Hammons of Choudrant, a student at Louisiana Tech University, was crowned Miss Louisiana 2020.
She will succeeds Miss Louisiana 2019 Meagan Crews of Bossier City who has completed her year of service and will now pursue her Master’s Degree.
Hammons was 1st runner-up at Miss Louisiana last year. Due to the Covid-19 Miss America and Miss Louisiana have postponed their pageants until next year.
On Saturday, the organization will have a 30-minute special on TV stations around the state highlighting Crews, the history of the pageant and Hammons.
Darris Warren, vice president of the Miss Louisiana board of directors, said Crews was asked to extend her contract, but after prayer and thought she opted to continue her education at the University of Louisville in Kentucky this fall. He said she's done a fantastic job serving the state.