PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans who has been accused of rape twice in the past two decades, has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on his third count of alleged sexual crimes.
According to arrest records, Michael Tyler, 52, better known by his stage name Mystikal, was arrested Sunday and booked on several charges, including false imprisonment and first-degree rape.
Mystikal previously faced sexual crime allegations in 2004 after reportedly sexually assaulting his hairstylist, news outlets reported.
He was arrested again in 2017, surrendering himself to police after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest on an assault that allegedly happened in a Shreveport casino. The charges from 2017 were eventually dropped, and Mystikal was released from jail on a $3 million bond.
No bond has yet been posted for the rapper following his Sunday arrest. His full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.