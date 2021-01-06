BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Public Broadcasting is launching a new multi-platform initiative Wednesday called One To Grow On. It's designed to improve the health, safety, education, and overall well-being of Louisiana’s children.
With the help of an advisory panel made up of pediatric and childcare experts from across Louisiana, LPB developed the initiative and the accompanying website, which includes videos tips and resource links that cover everything from prenatal and postpartum care to general healthcare and youth mental health.
Go to onetogrowon.org to learn more, and make sure to watch for regular updates to the website with additional digital content added every month. Viewers can also watch for the digital shorts airing during PBS KIDS programming on LPB-HD and on LPB PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. Additionally, the videos will be available on the LPB YouTube Channel, as well as on the LPB Facebook page.
LPB’s One to Grow On is underwritten by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.