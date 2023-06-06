NEW ORLEANS, La. - After closing in November for extensive renovations, the Audubon Aquarium is celebrating with a grand reopening that coincides with World Ocean Day on June 8.
Simultaneously, Audubon Insectarium has relocated from its former home at the U.S. Custom House to the aquarium building.
The two popular attractions—now in one location on the New Orleans Riverfront—will provide guests with a one-of-a-kind opportunity as the only facility in the world to house both an aquarium and an insectarium under one roof.