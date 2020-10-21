SHREVEPORT, La— “Presidential pick” apparel is strictly forbidden at the polls. It’s called electioneering and is enforced to best keep the peace.
In the state of Louisiana, there are strict guidelines against showing your support or disdain for a particular candidate at or within 600 feet of a polling site. This means no Biden buttons or “Make America Great Again” hats.
The only exception to this statewide regulation is if you own property within 600 feet of the polling place. Under this instance, you can have an election sign in your yard. However, individual parishes can make their own regulations in addition to that.
The Secretary of State has a compliance unit that regulates these rules, but they rely heavily on the local registrars to enforce proper polling site behavior.