MINDEN, La. - A "No Wake Zone" is in place on Lake Bistineau due to rising water.
According to a statement released Friday by the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, all boat traffic is to avoid creating a wake to prevent damage or danger to property and other boaters.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, the level of Lake Bistineau was 144.17 feet and is not expected to recede to a safe level until early next week.
The "No Wake Zone" will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries determines that the lake has receded to a level below 144 feet.
Meanwhile, property owners can pick up sandbags from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Webster Parish Public Works Department located in Sibley at 532 Crichton Road, which is off Penal Farm Road and in Sarepta at 6137 Highway 2.
Today until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., sandbags will be available at the old Penal Farm located at 1731 Penal Farm Road. There is a limit of 15 bags as always to be sure everyone has access. This is a self service site and citizens will have to load their own bags.