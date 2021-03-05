MINDEN, La. - A "No Wake Zone" is in place on Lake Bistineau due to rising water. According to a statement released Friday by the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, all boat traffic is to avoid creating a wake to prevent damage or danger to property and other boaters.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, the level of Lake Bistineau was 144.17' and is not expected to recede to a safe level until early next week.
The "No Wake Zone" will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries determines that the lake has receded to a level below 144'.