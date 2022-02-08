SHREVEPORT, La. - They took a trip back in time Tuesday at LSU-S University Center Theater. Author and historian Wesley Harris shared his stories of World War II and the intrigue that unfolded in north Louisiana.
The capture of a German submarine, the equipment it carried and its crew could fill the pages of novel — but it’s all true — and Harris has conducted exhaustive research to bring this little-known chapter of history to life.
He explained how the capture of the U-boat helped turn the tide of the war and how the crew ended up in north Louisiana.
"One of the interesting stories about Camp Ruston is the U.S. Navy captured a submarine or U-boat during World War II and because the Enigma code machine and code books were on that submarine, they did not want Germany to know it had been captured, so that submarine crew was hidden at Camp Ruston for the duration of the war."
Harris works at the Claiborne Parish Library and is the Claiborne Parish historian.
He holds a B.S. in Education with a minor in History and an M.A. in Human Relations from Louisiana Tech University.
He's written one book about the prisoners of war and is working on a second book scheduled for release later this year.