BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's $2 billion pharmacy contract for state workers means more than 5,000 employees will have to find new pharmacies, Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack said Wednesday.
The issue is mostly limited to rural areas and stems from 72 independent pharmacies opting out of the agreement, Waguespack said in a special report. Those most affected represent 2.6% of the 200,000 state workers who receive benefits.
Some lawmakers have complained for weeks that the contract between the state Office of Group Benefits and CaremarkPCS Health is posing a hardship on state workers, who they say will be forced to drive long distances to get prescriptions filled or resort to trips to the doctor or hospital emergency rooms.