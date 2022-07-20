CLINTON, La. – A couple booked with murder after they allegedly left their daughter to rot on a couch inside their home will go to trial Feb. 6, 2023.
Sheila and Clay Fletcher were previously booked with second-degree murder in the death of their adult daughter, Lacey, who was 36 when she died in January. On Tuesday, they pleaded not guilty to the crime during a brief court hearing.
An attorney for the couple declined to comment Monday, except to say he believes his clients are innocent. District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he believes he has a solid case against the Fletchers.
A grand jury indicted the couple back in May, amid a flurry of WBRZ reports, and they were booked into jail after the two managed to avoid charges for months.
Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Lacey was "melted" into the couch after having been left there for so long and that the floor beneath the sofa was buckling from pooling urine and feces.
The East Feliciana coroner attributed Lacey's death to starvation among other factors.
The couple is due back in court Sept. 6 for a status conference.