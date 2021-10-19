Orgeron1

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, left, stands with Ed Orgeron, right, after introducing him as the Tigers' new head coach, Saturday, November 26, 2016, at LSU's Athletic Administration Building on campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk)

The Advocate staff look back through the past five years of Ed Orgeron at the helm of the LSU Tigers' football program in Baton Rouge, La.

Orgeron2

Ed Orgeron addresses the media after being named as the Tigers' new head coach, Saturday, November 26, 2016, at LSU's Athletic Administration Building on campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron3

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, stands with his family, from left, son Parker, wife Kelly, son Tyler, and son Cody, after being introduced as the Tigers' new head coach, Saturday, November 26, 2016, at LSU's Athletic Administration Building on campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron4

Defensive line coach Ed Orgeron, right, works with senior defensive end Jordan Harper (59) in a drill during LSU's practice, Friday, August 5, 2016, at LSU's practice facility in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron5

LSU defensive line coach Ed Orgeron observes pregame warm ups on the field before kickoff against Auburn, Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Auburn University's Jordan-Hare Stadium, Pat Dye Field in Auburn, Ala. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron6

LSU interim head coach Ed Orgeron, left, chats with former LSU player Tyrann Mathieu, on the field before the LSU Alabama football game Saturday Nov. 5, 2016, in Tiger Stadium. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
Orgeron7

Ed Orgeron's mom, Coco, at her home in Larose on Thursday, December 8, 2016. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)
Orgeron8

LSU interim head coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the field before the start of the second half against Alabama, Saturday, November 5, 2016, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. LSU lost 10-0. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron9

From left, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, LSU system president F. King Alexander and LSU interim head coach Ed Orgeron chat on Victory Hill before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 5, 2016, at LSU in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary SCheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron10

Still LSU's interim head coach then, Ed Orgeron gets a taste of victory (and an ice cold shower) from his players following the Tigers' 54-39 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 24 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron11

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches in the second half of LSU's 30-10 victory over Tennessee, Saturday, November 18, 2017, at The University of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron12

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches LSU defensive end Christian LaCouture (18) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at The University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron13

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads the Tigers onto the field before kickoff against Florida on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron14

LSU offensive lineman William Clapp (64) hugs LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in the final seconds of the Tigers' 17-16 win over Florida, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron15

Former Florida coach Jim McElwain, left, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron meet on the field after LSU defeated Florida 17-16 on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron16

LSU kicker Cade York (36) greets LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after kicking a 48-yard field goal in the second half of LSU's 55-3 win over Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron17

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands with his father, Jimmy Burrow, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron as he is recognized on the field during senior night festivities before kickoff as LSU hosts Texas A&M in the Tigers' regular season finale, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron18

LSU running back John Emery Jr. (4) and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron embrace after Emery Jr. scored in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron19

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the field before the Tigers' 36-13 win over the Bulldogs, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron20

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sings the LSU Alma Mater alongside LSU defensive lineman Jakori Savage (65) and LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) and his team following the Tigers' 36-13 win over the Bulldogs, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron21

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, left, listens as LSU head coach Ed Orgeron answers a question in a press conference ahead of the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl against Oklahoma, Friday, December 27, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron22

From left, Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl chairman Bob Somers stands with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan in a press conference ahead of the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl, Friday, December 27, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. (Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron23

Confetti falls as LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his the Tigers celebrate their 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to put them in the National Championship Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron24

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron holds the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trophy up as the Tigers celebrate their 63-28 win over Oklahoma to send them to the National Championship, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron25

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron looks into the stands as the Tigers sing the Alma Mater following their 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to advance in the National Championship, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron26

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron slap hands on the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron27

From left, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speak with members of the media during LSU's National Championship Media Day, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Xavier's Convocation Center in New Orleans, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron28

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron smirks before answering a question during LSU's National Championship Media Day, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Xavier's Convocation Center in New Orleans, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron29

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron bumps elbows with LDH's Gustave Lehmann as he leaves a press conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)
Orgeron30

Lyndon Darensbourg, left, takes a selfie with LSU coach Ed Orgeron after the coach spoke to the Rotary Club about the upcoming football season Wednesday July 28, 2021, at Tiger Stadium. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
Orgeron31

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will make his debut as the Tigers' leader at SEC media days in July. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
Orgeron32

LSU special teams coach Bradley Dale Peveto, right, talks with LSU interim head coach Ed Orgeron, left, during the first half of the LSU-Arkansas football game Saturday Nov. 12, 2016, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 38-10. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
Orgeron33

LSU coach Ed Orgeron pumps his fist while acknowledging fans as the Tigers march down Victory Hill before their game against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017, in Baton Rouge. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
Orgeron34

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hugs LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) who just made his second touchdown late in the first half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
orgeron35

As confetti falls, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and players hoist the SEC Football Trophy as they celebrate LSU's SEC Championship Game win against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. LSU won 37-10. By Bill Feig, The Advocate)
