LAFAYETTE, La. - Stephen Wade Berzas, the lone survivor of a December plane crash in Lafayette, has been discharged from the hospital.
After 52 days in a hospital, Berzas was released Monday afternoon to fully recover at home with the support of his family and friends.
Berzas was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center after the crash with burns over 75 percent of his body. His medical providers also said he had a shoulder dislocation and lacerations to his head.
By January 6, his condition had been upgraded from critical to serious. Doctors told us that his age and overall good health have been a factor in his improvements.
Berzas was the only passenger who survived a plane crash that happened on December 28. Another person, Danielle Truxillo Britt, was not on the plane, but was severely injured when the plane crashed.
The plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Lafayette airport. Those onboard were en route to the LSU football game. The people who died in the crash are: Ian E. Biggs, 51; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Carley McCord; Gretchen Vincent, 51; and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. Gretchen was Michael's mother. Biggs was the pilot. To read about the people who died, and see tributes posted by friends and family, click here.