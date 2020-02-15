NEW ORLEANS, La. - Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from a hospital at gunpoint Friday.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson, deputies are looking for a woman who pulled out a revolver at Ochsner's Old Jefferson facility and demanded the release of her young granddaughter, Andreana Miller, around 5 p.m.
Police say 66-year-old Evelyn Miller pointed the gun at a security guard and other staffers while demanding the girl be released from the hospital's pediatric emergency room, according to NOLA.com.
No shots were fired but the woman left with her granddaughter. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle used to escape from the hospital but continue to search for the pair.
Evelyn was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. Andreana was last seen wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO at 504-227-1400.