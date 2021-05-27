Ronald Greene

Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State Capitol will be the scene of a protest and rally Thursday. The ACLU of Louisiana will join Ronald Greene's family and the NAACP of Louisiana for a rally to demand justice for Greene who died in Louisiana State Police custody more than two years ago in Monroe.

Troopers initially claimed Greene drove into a tree after a pursuit and died. Police then said he died after a struggle with officers.

RELATED ARTICLES: 

The rally will begin at 3 p.m. at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol and feature select speakers, including ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms. Following remarks, the group will march to the Governor's mansion.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments