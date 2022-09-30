ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
After he vanished, staff at Leslie Lakes Retirement Center in Arcadia reviewed video footage and observed him walking out of the facility and heading west.
There was an unconfirmed report he was seen at a convenience store on the north side of I-20 in Arcadia shortly after he disappeared from the retirement center. Another unconfirmed report placed him on US Highway 80 eastbound in the Arcadia city limits.
Anyone with any information on Colwort's whereabouts is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 318-263-8455 or the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-263-2215.