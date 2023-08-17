HORNBECK, La. - Hard work in Sabine Parish is paying off. The fire west of Hwy 171 north of Hornbeck is now contained and White City Road is back open.
The fire appears to have started in an unoccupied wooded area near the railroad tracks north of White City Road.
Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a volunteer fireman was backed over by a fire truck near White City Road and US Hwy 171. He was flown to an Alexandria hospital where he's in stable condition and expected to recover.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said he cannot stress enough about the dangerously dry situation Sabine Parish is in right now. Sheriff Mitchell asks everyone to be vigilant and report any dangerous situation to the Sheriff's Office.