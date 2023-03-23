NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. is inviting residents to a virtual town hall to be held this Saturday, March 25. The town hall will begin at 10 a.m. using the Zoom platform. This service is being offered on a Saturday morning through Zoom to allow more residents to interact with their local government representative.
Due to the city’s Zoom setting, the first 100 people will be able to participate in this town hall. To connect, use the Zoom link, meeting ID, and passcode below:
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84451519106?pwd=Vjg0cFdVblYvUFVFMlFWdmdzWHh1dz09
Meeting ID: 844 5151 9106
Passcode: 683548