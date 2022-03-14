ARCADIA, La. - Authorities are searching for Geromy Dunn, 32, who escaped from the Bienville Parish Jail while being booked Sunday evening.
Dunn is 6' 1" and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen heading north on Beech Street from the jail, wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and had no shoes on.
He was being booked into the parish jail on charges of simple burglary and access card fraud when he escaped.
Dunn is not considered armed and dangerous, but he is considered desperate and has a previous arrest history.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asking to contact the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-263-2215 or call 911.