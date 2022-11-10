WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., Thursday announced Louisiana will receive $8.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
“Our coastal communities are still picking up the pieces from Hurricanes Laura and Ida,” said Cassidy. “The funding helps South Louisiana families come back stronger.”
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc., Calcasieu Parish School Board, and the City of Slidell will all benefit from this grant.