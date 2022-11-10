NATCHITOCHES, La. - Jerry Pierce — who found a home for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches and served his alma mater, Northwestern State, there for almost 60 years — died Tuesday in a Natchitoches hospital after a brief illness. He was 83.
Pierce served as Northwestern State’s sports information director and head of the news bureau.
He was the unpaid executive director of the Hall of Fame, seeing its induction ceremonies develop from a simple banquet to an entire weekend until 1990, when he became a vice president at Northwestern State, a post he held until his death.
“What a sad day this is for the Hall, for the university, for Natchitoches, and for everyone who knew and loved Jerry,” said Doug Ireland, who succeeded Pierce as executive director of the Hall of Fame. “But in my last conversation I had with him, Jerry told me, ‘It’s been so much fun,’ and that’s how he wants to be remembered. So much good in Natchitoches exists because of Jerry Pierce.”
Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. and the City of Natchitoches extend condolences to Pierce's family, friends and colleagues. The community is mourning a great loss.
“The passing of an icon marks the end of an era. I, along with Northwestern State University and the City of Natchitoches, mourn the loss of Jerry Pierce. Dr. Pierce made many lasting contributions to the City of Natchitoches that we will cherish forever. May his legacy continue to loom large as he lives on in our memories," Williams said.
As vice president at Northwestern State, Pierce did everything from being the university’s point man in dealing with the Legislature to serving as the community liaison for the filming of "Steel Magnolias" in Natchitoches.
Pierce received many journalism awards and civic honors, including election to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2000 and being named on the 20 most influential sports figures in Louisiana list.
A native of Shreveport, Pierce came to Northwestern State as a student in 1957. That's where he spent the rest of his career, with the exception of four years spent in New Orleans as executive sports editor of the Times-Picayune, a position he assumed at age 24.
In 1965, Pierce returned to Natchitoches and Northwestern State. This time, he never left.
Piece is survived by his wife, Regina; four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday from 5-8 p.m., and his funeral is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. Both will be held at the First Baptist Church in Natchitoches.
------
KTBS contributed to this report.