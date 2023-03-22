Shelter-in-place in effect along I-10 in Calcasieu Parish following chemical release

WESTLAKE, La. - Drivers along I-10 in south Louisiana are being forced to detour Wednesday due to a chemical release.
A shelter-in-place is also in effect along I-10 eastbound and westbound in Calcasieu Parish. The interstate is currently closed at the I-210 (Exit 34) and eastbound at the I-210 (Exit 25).
The shelter-in-place has been issued for a 1 mile radius from the west side base of the I-10 bridge.
A visible vapor cloud could be seen in the area, and air monitors confirmed chlorine in the air, state police said.
Authorities were unsure of the source of the leak and were searching the area around BioLab.