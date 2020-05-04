MINDEN, La. — On Monday, authorities released more details into the deaths of a pair of Webster Parish teenagers who drowned in a rural lake north of Minden Sunday evening. Their identities have also now been released.
It took Minden Fire Department divers no more than 30 minutes to locate the bodies of Cartavious Cox, 15 and De-Vondrick Seamster, 17 in the waters of Caney Lake, roughly 25 feet from the bank just before dark Sunday, according to Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton.
The sheriff said the teens were with friends when they jumped off of a pier in a public boat launch area and went into distress on the Methodist Camp side of Caney Lake. The area, which is reportedly not marked with signage, is technically not zoned for swimming. It is unclear at this time if the teens knew how to swim.
The pier protrudes approximately 30 feet into the water and has a sharp drop off and undercurrent beneath the surface of the water.
“The water is deeper off the ends of the pier than it is on the sides,” Sexton said.
Deputies were dispatched to the lake area at approximately 7:08 p.m. after the boys’ friends placed an emergency call for help.
“Four deputies responded. Three of them stripped their gear and rushed into the water to try and locate the boys, but were unable to find them. However, upon arrival Minden Fire Department divers located them within 30 minutes," Sexton told KTBS Monday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The drownings follow another on that happened Friday at Grand Bayou Reservoir in Red River Parish. A 20-year-old Shreveport man died as he and friends were swimming and jumping off the spillway in a restricted area.
