SHREVEPORT, La. - We are in the middle of the Sportsman's Paradise. It's an area known for great fishing and hunting, but in order to keep that title, our area fisheries need to be healthy.
Figuring out the health of our area lakes is the job of biologists at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Twice a year they visit area lakes to conduct surveys to determine what types of fish and how many are in our lakes. They do this through putting an electrical charge in the water that doesn’t kill the fish, but shocks them and basically paralyzes them for a few minutes.
The DC charge put in the lake basically stuns the fish and allows the biologist to remove them from the water to take vital measurements and then return them to the water.