CHOUDRANT, La. -- Two young girls got their wishes granted recently by a Shreveport resident as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Wish kids Lyla Boudreaux, 12, and Kate Walker, 18, were presented with prize packages at an event honoring the legacy of Ruston native, Gantt Graham, who died in December. Graham was a beloved member of the Ruston community, remembered for the joy and positivity he shared with everyone he met.
The fairy godfather granting the wishes was Bill Windham, who is the Make-a-Wish board chair, along with his wife Carol.
Boudreaux, who suffers from ALPS, or autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome, wished that she could take horseback riding lessons. She was granted a year of lessons, along with a basket of riding attire.
Walker suffers from a nervous system disorder and is wheelchair bound. Her wish was to visit New York City. The Windham family granted that wish, as well.
“I’m excited!” Walker said. “I’m so excited to be able to enjoy this experience with my family.”
Windham said it is all about bringing joy to a difficult situation.
“If we can grant respite from that turmoil for their parents, their families, their siblings and create a smile on that kid’s face for a few hours, a few days, a few weeks, I think it’s worth it,” Windham said.
Walker said she already knows what she looks forward to the most.
“To be in the middle of Times Square, probably like most people feel right now, to be in the middle of a bunch of people would be nice,” she said.
Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading wish-granting organization for children. Since 1980, nearly 500,000 wishes have been granted to children in the U.S. and its territories.