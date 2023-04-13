NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that Sibley Lake has reopened as of Thursday, April 13.
The boat ramps on Sibley Lake were closed due to high water levels on April 6.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.