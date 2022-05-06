HAMMOND, La. — The suspect accused of abducting and raping a student on Southeastern's campus has been arrested.
According to Southeastern University police, the unidentified victim was abducted from a parking lot on the edge of the university's campus around 8 a.m. Thursday morning and sexually assaulted at gunpoint.
According to officials, the suspect came back to the parking lot and dropped the victim off after the rape. She then went home and called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to report the sexual assault, then went to North Oaks hospital for evaluation.
Officers arrested the suspect after his car was spotted outside a home in the area later that day. Police said the suspect is not a student and does not live in the area. He is from Jackson, MS.
“I’m glad we got somebody in custody quickly. But when you have events like this, one is too many. You want that number zero," Southeastern University Police Chief Michael Beckner said. "So, we’ve got to remember the victim of this. And we’ve also got to let our students know that there’s a lot of resources on campus if you know, feel like they’re traumatized by this event.”
Police said the suspect's identity will be released later after the person is formally charged.