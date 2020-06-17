Fatal Crash

HOMER, La. – A Texas teen injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Claiborne Parish died Monday, according to state police. 

The victim has been identified as Hunter Hopkins, 18, of Allen, Texas. 

The accident happened just after 1 p.m on Louisiana Highway 520 north of Homer.

Troopers said Hopkins was eastbound when he lost control of his truck in a curve, ran off the road, struck an embankment and the truck flipped over.  

State police said Hopkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation.

