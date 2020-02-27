WEBSTER PARISH, La. - A North Webster High School Student is dead following a crash early Thursday in Webster Parish.
Wyatt Richardson, 17, of Shongaloo, died when his 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line of state Highway 157 near Hill Top Road, ran off the road and hit a tree, according to state police. The crash was reported around 1 a.m.
Richardson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
The crash comes as North Webster High School sophomore students are participating in a two-day Sudden Impact course that wraps up today. The federal based program teaches students about safety.
“It is Sudden Impact so we talk about car crashes, impairment distractions, speed and seatbelt usage,” said Trooper Brent Hardy, Troop G spokesperson.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.