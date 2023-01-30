Update:
According to the Covington Police Department, Jett has been found and he is safe. Additional information will be released at a later time.
= = = = =
Original post:
COVINGTON, La. - The search is on for a missing child in south Louisiana. Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Covington Police Department for Jett Gremillion, 8. Gremillion was last seen in the 19000 block of W. Front Street in Covington Sunday at 7:00 p.m. when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
Gremillion is white and has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3’5” and weighs 45 pounds. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots. Gremillion suffers from a medical condition and is in need of his required medication. He is believed to be in imminent danger without the medication.
Paris Souza, 28, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. She is white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’1” and weighs about 100 pounds. She is possibly driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck, LA license plate Z420891.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Souza or Gremillion or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or call 911.