NEW ORLEANS, La. - Ashley Segal, 29, has spent the last decade in the film business in New Orleans, working her way up from the lowest-rung production assistant jobs to get her foot on the next rung of the ladder and finally start making decent money.
At the end of last summer, she had accumulated the 600 days working as an all-purpose PA — doing everything from making coffee to delivering scripts and corralling actors — so that she could get onto the "qualification list" of the Directors Guild of America and be able to apply for assistant director jobs on movies or television shows.
"I made it just in time for this slowdown," said Segal, referring to the strike by the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America, now into its second month, which has halted productions in Louisiana and many of the country's other filming centers.
There are currently just three productions filming in Louisiana, according to Louisiana Economic Development's entertainment unit. Two are filming in New Orleans: an untitled movie about U.S. Marine Corps recruits, and a horror picture called "Imaginary," both of which are scheduled to finish shooting before the end of the summer.