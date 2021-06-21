SHREVEPORT, La- When it comes to how some Louisiana residents feel about the "Shot at a Million" campaign, some are for it and others aren't.
"Now we have a way, we can try to get a little money on a lottery, the vaccine lottery," said Alan Harrison. "So it's fantastic."
"I think it's a good idea," said Marisa Chance. "I definitely think a lot more people will be gung ho to go and get the vaccination now."
But a shot in your arm in exchange for a shot to win doesn't sit right with everyone.
"I don't think it's right to entice people to take it, to give them money to take it," said Rhonda Jordan. "That's my personal feelings."
"I disagree with it strictly," said Steve D'Anna. "I had COVID-19 and it's not something you want to go through. I had my vaccination. They should just go get the shot, so they wont infect somebody else."
Last week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement for the lottery. It's funded using federal COVID outreach dollars. Edwards said they wanted to wait and see how it worked in other states before trying it in Louisiana. Edwards noted Ohio's success. Shortly after the lottery announcement in Ohio, its governor announced a 45% increase in vaccinations in people over 16-years-old in May.
"I for one, like many of us, would love for Louisiana to see that kind of increase because we want our people to be protected," said Edwards.
The prizes shown below are not only for those who get vaccinated as of Monday, but for any resident who has gotten the shot at any point in time.
"I was gonna get get the shot no matter what," said Eddie Blossom. He received the vaccine already, and learned during the KTBS interview he qualified to enter the lottery.
"But I think it's an encouragement to the people who haven't taken their shot, because we do need to get past 70% so we can get more people vaccinated so everybody can protect each other," said Blossom.
Alan Harrison isn't vaccinated but shared that he plans to do it soon.
"If I'm the lucky one, then I'm the lucky winner," said Harrison. "But it's not about the money. These days, it's really about health mainly."
