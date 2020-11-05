BENTON, La. -- Some people may have been turned away at the polls on Tuesday if they tried to register to vote at the Office of Motor Vehicles.
That's the claim, at least, from one woman who emailed us about her situation. But there may a lot of others like her.
Sharon Foy says that after moving to Haughton, she went to the OMV to get her drivers license switched. While there, she agreed to also be registered to vote.
"I assumed it was taken care of until I showed up at the voting poll (Tuesday) night," Foy wrote.
Since her name was not in the books, Foy says she was not allowed to vote.
"I AM LIVID!" she wrote in all caps to us. "I cannot imagine how many of us were affected by this."
Foy says when she talked to sheriff's deputies who were at the poll, they said it's not uncommon for people who thought they were registered through the OMV to get the disappointing news.
"I was shocked. Sheriff’s volunteers indicated that DMV never submits the paperwork," Foy wrote.
While that was likely an exaggeration, Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee says she's gotten the same complaints from others during the 2020 and 2016 elections.
"I don't have control over the OMV. But we receive those files electronically. It should have come across," Agee says of voter registrations through the motor vehicles agency.
"I wish that they would have some type of a receipt type system. If you want to say, hey, this ensures that this person's registration has gone electronically. Maybe that's something we need to look at between both agencies in the future," Agee suggests.
A spokesman for the Louisiana OMV, Matthew Boudreaux, says they are looking into Foy's complaint.
He also says that people have the option of filling out a paper form at the OMV and having the agency mail it in. Or they can take the form with them to fill out later, and mail it in themselves.
Despite some isolated problems, Agee says registering to vote at the OMV is still a good service.
"Motor Voter's been around for a long time. It's a pretty good successful story. But there's always going to be those occasions where something slips through," Agee says.
She adds that voters have some responsibility. Agee says if you don't get your voter registration card within a couple of weeks of applying for it, you should call your local registrar to check on it.
Agee also says voters in Foy's situation should have been allowed to cast a provisional ballot. But that would only be for federal offices.
The Louisiana OMV says they have registered 39,350 voters over the last two years.