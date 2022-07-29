BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana appeals court has ruled the state’s strict ban on abortion must be reinstated as the ongoing legal challenge to the ban plays out, delivering a blow to abortion advocates after they won a favorable ruling in district court.
A three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Friday that the district court must grant Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a “suspensive appeal,” which means the lower court’s order blocking the law must be suspended while Landry appeals. Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District granted abortion providers a preliminary injunction against the “trigger ban” on abortion earlier this month.
The plaintiffs could still ask the state Supreme Court to step in and overrule the 1st Circuit. Judges J. Michael McDonald, Mitchell R. Theriot and Wayne Ray Chutz, all Republicans, signed the order Friday, saying Johnson is “ordered to grant” the suspensive appeal.
The 1st Circuit ordered Johnson to grant the motion that would reinstate the ban, but he hadn’t done so as of Friday afternoon.
