BATON ROUGE, La. - A judge has denied the state's request to enforce Louisiana's abortion ban while it appeals a decision that blocked the law from taking effect, paving the way for clinics to remain open for now.
Attorney General Jeff Landry had argued that 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson’s July block of the ban should be suspended while Landry tried to get that decision overturned. That suspension would have effectively put the abortion ban back into effect for the third – and possibly final – time.
But Johnson denied Landry's request Tuesday, meaning that abortion will likely remain accessible for at least a little while longer in Louisiana. Though Johnson has halted the ban at least until the court case against it plays out, the procedure is widely expected to be banned soon either by the courts or the Legislature. State lawmakers have repeatedly shown they have the votes to enact a strict ban with no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, Johnson said the plaintiffs challenging the abortion ban have shown that it could have negative consequences.
Read more on the judge's ruling from our news partner The Advocate.