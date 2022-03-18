BATON ROUGE, La. - When an 11-year-old child was found sleeping outside a New Orleans playground last year, law enforcement officials contacted Louisiana’s child welfare agency to take over.
However, the Department of Children and Family Services was slow to respond.
“Because of staffing shortages, this kid languished in this bureaucratic loop and did not get the support they needed,” state Rep. Jason Hughes, a New Orleans Democrat, said at a state budget hearing Wednesday.
Faced with skyrocketing caseloads and meager salaries, almost half of the frontline, entry-level social service workers at DCFS quit last year, hampering Louisiana’s ability to care for its most vulnerable residents at a time of unprecedented need.
Around 400 positions at DCFS are unfilled, accounting for about 10% of its workforce. That’s more than double the vacancy rate the agency typically runs.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.