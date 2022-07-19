BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is asking federal officials whether new sex discrimination rule changes proposed by the Biden administration will require Louisiana public schools to open bathrooms and girls’ sports teams to transgender students or face financial penalties.
"We shouldn't discriminate against any children in any school," Brumley said in an interview.
"But at the same time I don't think it is appropriate for biological males to be in the little girl's bathrooms," he said. "And I think that would be an opinion shared by a majority of citizens in the state of Louisiana."
The letters stem from a June 23 proposal by the U. S. Department of Education that would vastly expand the reach of Title IX, which turned 50 years old last month and was initially aimed at ending sex-based discrimination in education and elsewhere.
The proposal, among other things, is touted as a way to strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students "who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity."
