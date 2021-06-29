BATON ROUGE, La. – For the second month in a row, Louisiana’s employment numbers increased both over the month and over the year.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported Tuesday the May 2021 estimate of 1.932 million shows a gain from May 2020 of 165,343 employed individuals.
The figure also shows an increase of 8,265 employed individuals from the revised April 2021 figure of 1.923 million.
Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted number of unemployed was estimated to be 138,453. This shows a decrease of 136,787 unemployed individuals from the May 2020 figure of 275,240, but an increase of 1,179 from April 2021.
The state's May 2021 unemployment rate of 6.7% shows a decline of 6.8 percentage points from the May 2020 rate of 13.5%.
The LWC reported the Shreveport MSAs (metropolitan statistical area) unemployment rate in May was 6.5%, up from 6.4 % in April, but down from 13% in May 2020.
Industries that showed the largest gains were leisure-hospitality and trade, transportation and utilities.