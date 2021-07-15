BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana gambling regulators Thursday backed the state's first license for fantasy sports betting, paving the way for DraftKings to launch its operations in the 47 parishes where voters authorized the gaming activity nearly three years ago.
Louisiana's first fantasy sports betting license approved
- By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
-
-
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Webster deputy killed while working for Doyline PD; suspect in custody
- Butch Saxon describes Vietnam War combat as "quiet hunting game"
- Body found Monday identified as missing Shreveport teen
- Duron to be cited for overgrowth at former Shreveport Country Club
- Major crash on I-20 involving four 18 wheelers
- Body found in west Shreveport
- Bossier man wanted for fraudulent business practices
- Shreveporter guilty of vehicular homicide
- Council members question purchase of high-end SUV for new Bossier mayor
- Caddo school employee accused of selling fake diplomas, transcripts
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.