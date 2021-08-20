BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims in Louisiana for the week ending Aug. 14 dropped to 2,332 from the previous week's total of 2,411.
For a comparison, during the week ending Aug. 15, 2020, 14,365 claims were filed.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the same week decreased to 40,433 from the previous week's total of 43,992.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 255,068 for the week ending Aug. 15 last year.