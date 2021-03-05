BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first time unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 27 rose to 6,981, 534 more claims than the previous week.
For a comparison, during the week ending Feb. 29, 2020, 1,509 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 7,224 from the previous week’s average of 8,073.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Feb. 27 increased to 53,212 from the previous week's total of 52,721.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,289 for the week ending Feb. 29, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 55,308 from the previous week’s average of 58,417.