SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER, La. - A big reason for city budget cuts is the decline in revenue from one of this area's biggest employers, Shreveport-Bossier casinos.
They've been closed since March 17th, sidelining thousands of workers on both sides of the river.
Anyone can bet a lot of people are ready to get back to have a fun time at the casino.
The Gaming Task Force of the Resilient Louisiana Commission are working on ideas to present to the governor to make that happen.
Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, says there are a few things on deck.
He says once casinos are finally able to reopen, they're going to look a lot different than what we're used to. There could be a reduced amount of people on casino floors and at the tables.
He says machines could also be separated to continue social distancing.
Health is the priority here, so Jones says he doesn't want to make this a gamble.
"Casino operators don't know exactly what to expect,” Jones said. “They don't know that their customer base is really ready to come back out yet. So, it's going to be a transition phase. We're learning new stuff every day, but I think the governor and the RLC clearly understands how important it is to get commerce back up and running under specific controlled conditions."
Another difference is customers and employees may be asked to wear a mask.
If someone doesn’t have one, they will supply one. Employees would also have to have their temperature checked before walking in the building.
He says the loss in revenue to Louisiana was nearly $100 million. Including the lottery, they bring in a billion dollars every year, according to Jones. That's 10 percent of the state's general fund.
On March 16, 1,600 gaming locations closed and that put thousands of people out of work.
Jones says because of this, the gaming industry needs to be put back to work, even if means under strict conditions.
"Nobody is operating, and people are getting anxious,” said Jones. “People are wanting to get back out and do some things and the casinos want to bring their employees back. They want to put people back to work. They're willing to make compromises in how many people they permit onto their property and how they conduct business. They're willing to meet those conditions."
KTBS reached out to a few casinos in Shreveport-Bossier and didn't get much feedback other than they are still closed.
Jones says if the COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, he anticipates casinos reopening at the end of the month.