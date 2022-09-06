BATON ROUGE, La. - Revenue from Louisiana's gasoline tax and other funds are insufficient to meet the state's road and bridge needs, according to a report issued Tuesday morning by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack.
Waguespack noted that the state's 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been changed since 1990 and is not indexed for inflation, like it is in 22 other states.
He also said nearly $310 million had to be redirected over a six-year period to help pay the debt for a transportation program approved three decades ago called TIMED.
The report echoes arguments that have been advanced for years by state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson and others.
They say the state has a $15 billion backlog of road and bridge needs that can never be met with today's funding structure.
Read more about the audit from our news partner The Advocate.