NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana will have an official state float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this week.
The 60-foot "Celebration Gator" is the longest float in the parade, organizers said. Louisiana officials are spending $1.375 million to have the float in the parade for the next three years.
The goal is to attract more tourists to Louisiana, officials said.
"When we come out of COVID, we are competing against every state," said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees Louisiana's tourism efforts.
A multi-year agreement is required to participate, according to his office. The price includes building the float, which was done by Macy's in New Jersey.
New Orleans musician Jon Batiste will perform on the float during the parade, according to state officials.
Batiste is the musical director for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and has won multiple awards, including an Oscar for best original score for Disney's "Soul."
His joyful "Freedom" video had the internet talking earlier this year.
Batiste is a graduate of St. Augustine High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.
The riders and walkers with the float will be Macy's employees and children of Macy's employees, according to Veronica Mosgrove, the director of communications for Nungesser's office.
The children will wear baby gator costumes, she said. They will be accompanied by stilt walkers and people dressed as members of a traditional brass band.